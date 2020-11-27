Could there be a Skrillex x Avril Lavigne collaboration in the works?

By Ryan Ford

Just as you though 2020 couldn’t get any stranger, rumours are circulating that Avril Lavigne could be working on new music with Skrillex.

In a recent instagram story, the Canadian singer, songwriter and pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne can bee seen hanging out with the illustrious DJ and producer. To our surprise, it appears the pair are quite good friends as they are pictured vibing and joking around together. Unfortunately, no music-related content or teasers have been posted so the speculation still stands; we can’t help but think about what a Lavigne x Skrillex collaboration might sound like, however.

As one of the most sought-after and multitalented music producers on the planet, its not the first time he has been rumoured to be working with some other big names in the music industry. Throughout 2020, he has reportedly been spotted working in the studio with Justin Bieber, Scott Storch and DJ Scheme among a number of others. He’s been working on some solo stuff too, dropping a surprise track on Soundcloud last month called ‘Kliptown Empyrean’.

If any more rumours arise surrounding this unlikely Skrillex x Avril Lavigne pairing, be sure to stick with us at We Rave You as we’ll bring you the news fresh off the press.

Image Credit: Forbes