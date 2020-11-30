Cyber Monday Plugin Deals for Music Production

By Hemant Khatri 49

We are heading towards the end of Cyber Week and this also marks the end of some of the ongoing sales on tools for music production. So if you have been looking forward to adding new plugins to your arsenal this might be the best time to do it as the current prices for most plugins are the lowest they will ever be throughout the year. Some of the deals listed down below go on till the 10th of December however some end on 30th November. Down below is a list of the most lucrative Cyber Monday plugin deals going on at the moment. Also don’t forget to check out our special page where we highlight the best deals on presets, bundles, sample packs, courses, etc for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020.

Best Cyber Monday Plugin Deals for Music Production

1. Fabfilter Bundles & Plugins – 25% off [End date: 30th November 2020]

Recommended Deals – Bundles: Pro Bundle, Total Bundle

Recommended Deals – Plugins: Fabfilter Pro Q3, Pro L2, Pro MB

2. Soundtoys Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale – up to 70% off [End date: 3 December 2020]

Recommended Deals – Bundles: Soundtoys 5 Total Bundle

Recommended Deals – Plugins: Little Alterboy, Decapitator, Echo Boy, Crystallizer

3. iZotope Bundles & Plugins – up to 77% off [End date: 8 December 2020]

Recommended Deals – Bundles: Music Production Suite 4, Tonal Rebalance Bundle, Mix & Master Bundle

Recommended Deals – Plugins: Ozone 9 Advanced, Neoverb, RX 8 Elements

4. Kilohearts Phase Plant + Bundle Professional – 43% off [End date: 10 December 2020]

5. XLN Audio Black Friday Sale – up to 50% off [End Date: 1 December 2020]

Recommended Deals – XLN Audio XO & XLN Audio RC 20

6. Heavyocity Black Friday – up to 75% off [End Date: 7 December 2020]

Recommended Deals – Bundles: Composer Bundle

Recommended Deals – Plugins: Damage 2, Punish, Mosaic Voices, Mosaic Keys

7. Output Black Friday – up to 37% off [End Date: 6 December 2020]

Recommended Deals – Plugins: Portal, Thermal, Substance

8. Antares Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals – Up to 62% off [End Date: 30th November 2020]

Recommended Deals – Plugins: Autotune Access, Harmony Engine

9. Waves Factory TrackSpacer – 50% off [End Date: 3rd December 2020]

10. Arturia V Collection 7 Sale – 50% off [End date: 3rd December 2020]

Image credits: Fabfilter