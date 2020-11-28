Cymatics, Ghosthack & more launch Black Friday Deals for 2020

Cymatics, Ghosthack, and Loopmasters are one of the world-leading music companies offering their best-selling sample packs for every genre. Expect some sharp deals on single sample packs, free products, and huge discounts on bundles on Black Friday. A lot of the sample packs are up to 80% off as well as FREE high-quality products. We are here to list the best Black Friday deals on sample packs from Cymatics, Ghotshack & Loopmasters. Also don’t forget to check out our special page where we highlight the best deals on presets, bundles, sample packs, courses, etc for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020.

Best Cymatics Black Friday Deals

All of the sample packs of Cymatics are up to 75% off at which new & FREE packs are included. Here are the best sample pack deals from Cymatics:

1.Black Friday Ultimate Bundle – $75 (from $166)

Included are a total of 8 best-selling sample packs: Cartel – Hip Hop Drum Kit, Flavor- Drum Loops, Gems VOL. 13 – Classic Hip Hop Melodies, Gems Vol. 14 – Lo-Fi Melodies, Gems Vol. 15 – Dark Trap Meldoes, Gems Vol. 16 – Nostalgic Melodies, Shimmer – FX Sample Pack, and Thunder – 808 KIT. These sample packs contain a broad range of sounds ranging between 808s, snares, drum loops, fx, synth one-shots, and full melodies.

2.Diamonds III Special Offer – $57 (from $151)

For only $57 you’ll get access to 90 melodies, 543 instruments, and 313 Hip-Hop samples including 3 sample packs: Gems Ultimate Edition Vol.1, Pandora Synths & Instruments, and the Diamonds lll Hip Hop sample pack. Stems, MIDI files, flutes, mandolines, plucks, pads, drums, and the dirtiest 808s are included in this sample pack.

3.Memories Vintage Collection – $27 (from $37)

Desperate to add the vintage vibe to your individual sounds, mixes, or master chains? The Memories Vintage Collection bundle contains a huge amount of vintage sounds of the 70s, 80s, and even 90s to add to your productions. 250+ samples are included in this bundle which are perfect for adding warmth, emotion, and nostalgia to your tracks such as drum & shaker loops, ambient tape loops, recorded instruments, and full melodies.

Best Ghosthack Black Friday Deals

Ghosthack is putting their samples into a sale up to 80% off as you can buy 2 and get 1 free. Full of daily new deals, and for every 3 products in your cart you get the lowest priced ones free. Here are the best sample pack deals from Ghosthack:

More Sample Pack Black Friday Deals

