Daft Punk 2006 live set will re-stream for free this weekend

By Samantha Reis 37

Spending the weekend with Daft Punk and other music stars… sounds like a joke, right? But it’s not, it’s a courtesy of Summer Sonic Festival. Throughout this weekend, the Japanese festival will make available – via YouTube – a selection of top performances entitled Summer Sonic Highlights.

We are coming to the end of a year dominated by Covid-19, isolation and quarantine, and it has been months without the possibility of going to parties, festivals, concerts or any kind of live music. Our salvation has been streams, and live or archived footage, but as we approach the festive period, Summer Sonic Festival gives you an early gift in the form of an exquisite program to enjoy this Friday and Saturday, in the comfort of your own home, completely free.

‘Summer Sonic Highlights’ is a two-day event (November 27 and 28) that will feature shows by your favourite artists who performed at last year’s festival edition, but also in more remote editions. The big highlight goes to the charismatic and legendary French duo Daft Punk. The iconic pairing continues to be a reason for news these days, and therefore deserve a special place in these Summer Sonic Highlights, with their 2006 performance at the Japanese festival.

As a celebration of the festival’s twentieth anniversary, the first day is dedicated to 2019 and includes performances by Zedd, The Chainsmokers and many others. This live stream will surely bring back good memories of this incredible lineup. The second day highlights the year 2000 and recovers performances by Green Day, MUSE, Lady Gaga and many others, as well as other historic performances. The first group of performances will run from 11:00 CET this Friday, November 27th to 22:30 CET. The second day will begin at 11:00 CET on the 28th and end at 22:59 CET.

Although totally free, the organisation appeals for donations which can be made via Super Chat and will be donated to Music Cross Aid (Live Entertainment Worker Support Fund). Watch the archival shows via Summer Sonic’s YouTube page here.

Image Credit: Summer Sonic Festival (via Facebook)