Dash Berlin drops uplifting vocal anthem ‘Souls Of The Ocean’

By Ryan Ford 12

Dash Berlin is back with yet another dazzling progressive banger in ‘Souls Of The Ocean’, moving the number of his 2020 releases into double figures.

As his 10th original record of the year, ‘Souls Of The Ocean’ offers bright and colourful melodies, complimenting a wholesome vocal that drives forward another stunning example of Jeffrey Sutorius’ work. The progressive house single brings a sense of euphoria most of us have been missing and craving this year and is sure to put a smile to on the many faces of his adoring fans.

The new single follows up his last release ‘Skies’ with Blackcode, in which the Dutch producer returned to Hardwell’s imprint, Revealed Recordings, for the first time since 2014. Other highlights from his 2020 discography include ‘Keep Me Close’, ‘See In The Dark’ and ‘No Regrets’.

Throughout the pandemic Dash Berlin has also been busy outside of the studio, appearing on social media regularly for episodes of his much-loved ‘Daily Dash’ series. If you are constantly on the look-out for new music, then its the perfect show for you as he plays out exclusive IDs, new releases, edits, mashups and more!

Also be sure to check out ‘Souls Of The Ocean’ by streaming it below!