David Guetta is crowned No.1 DJ 2020 by DJ Mag

By Ellie Mullins 1

It’s official: David Guetta is the No.1 DJ for 2020, crowned by DJ Mag. Taking over from the reign of the powerhouse duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, who took over from Martin Garrix as the winners in 2019, Guetta is taking the title for a whole year. Announcing the news via an extra special livestream performance which brought in the likes of Armin van Buuren, Don Diablo and Afrojack b2b Nicky Romero, AMF (Amsterdam Music Festival) continued their streak of hosting the crowning ceremony.

Although they could not do it in person due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s still exciting to crown David Guetta as our representative for the incredible year that the electronic music industry has had this year despite everything. Through tons of exciting releases, mind blowing live stream performances and festivals, the industry has proved more than ever how powerful it is in the face of challenge and disruption, and the French maestro is a shining example of how he’s kept working as hard as ever, not letting the virus stop him.

It’s not surprising though, considering the amount he’s done this year to secure his spot at the top of the list. The grind truly never stops with him and just because it hasn’t been the year we all thought it would be, it’s only inspired him to continue to work harder than ever to keep his fans entertained and that’s why he is deserving of this spot. 2020 has seen him grow musically and push his boundaries with his style, delivering something new for us to enjoy.

It’s things such as his massive livestreams in Miami and New York, and the incredible Future Rave movement with close friend and collaborator MORTEN that pushed him to the number one spot. Also with collaborations with the likes of Sia, he’s made waves all over the world. Breaking multiple records for most weeks in the Netherlands top 40 charts, and breaking two fan-based Guinness World Records, he has truly made his mark all over the world this year. Congratulations are in order for David Guetta, who takes the title for the second time, with the first time being in 2011.

Image Credit: David Guetta (via Facebook)