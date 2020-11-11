deadmau5 drops early release of Kiesza collab ‘Bridged By A Lightwave’

By Harrison Watson 8

Back in October, deadmau5 and Kiesza teased the release of a track they called ‘Bridged By A Lightwave’, giving a 13th November release date for the collaboration. But as we loomed closer to that date, deadmau5 apparently could wait no longer to share the track, and has dropped it two days early.

The announcement was made on Twitter, with the Canadian Mau5trap owner adding:

“horde… afraid we couldn’t wait for friday; bridged by a lightwave w/ @Kiesza is OUT NOW! 😉 @mau5trap”

The track clocks in at 9 minutes and 22 seconds, and features deadmau5’s signature gritty electro house synths, fluttering arpeggios, and massive sawtooth chords, all tied together with Joel Zimmerman’s unparalleled production. But despite the obvious quality of the production, Kiesza’s vocals are not to be overlooked; her outstanding vocal performance can be heard throughout the track, with her angelic quality contrasting beautifully with the ominous production.

If you’re a fan of deadmau5 or Kiesza, this track is definitely worth a listen. Fans of Zimmerman’s older works will love this release, with listeners already likening the track to classics such as ‘I Remember’. Stream ‘Bridged By A Lightwave’ here or watch below.

Image credits: deadmau5 (Getty Images), Kiesza (via Facebook www.facebook.com/Kiesza/photos/10157164314880286)