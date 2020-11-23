It is quite obvious that this year put a tremendous burden on the music industry, especially on artists, however, Joel Zimmerman, better known by his stage name deadmau5, is one of those who could turn the adversity into opportunity by partnering up with an innovative live HD video streaming platform, StreamVoodoo.

StreamVoodoo takes streaming experience to the next level and offers a viable solution both for the musicians and their fans to connect live in a remote setting during the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. The platform connects multiple HD video feeds with studio-quality sound in real-time with ultra-low latency (under 2 seconds) from any corner of the world, allowing artists and creatives to carry out concerts, interviews, lessons, tutorials and private sessions all with broadcast-quality video and audio. Fans can enjoy the top quality streaming content by running it from their web browser windows without necessary download or plugins. deadmau5 is now making all this happen for “The Horde”, as he refers to his supporters, as an equity partner and the Supreme Overlord of the company. He is part of the executive team alongside with CEO Sam Feuer, CTO Dr. Richard Smrt, and COO Marcelo Moyano, who said about working with the legendary producer:

“We know deadmau5 pushes the boundaries of visual and audio experiences, […] His shows are legendary and everyone loves the energy he creates during live concerts.”

The electronic music pioneer is known for his extraordinary visual and audio perfomances, best proven by his U.S. cubev3 tour late 2019/early 2020 which ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar’s top tours globally. deadmau5 took some steps toward fulfilling his streaming dream over those 13 years by streaming video games to his studio sessions and launching his own streaming platform, mau5trap.tv, “definitely in beta“, with a special 2-hour show from his techno alter-ego Testpilot, but from now on, forget about beta phase with StreamVoodoo.

“All musicians and artists need a solution like this today and for the future,[…] I was working on bringing my shows online and starting my own streaming platform to connect with my community. Not just for me, but for all musicians in the world.”

Don’t miss out on his online gatherings because they will definitely be his best quality DJ sets we can have until our lives can get back to normal and check his latest music video for his collab with Kiesza, ‘Bridged By A Lightwave’.

Image Credit: deamau5 via Facebook