Dillon Francis unveils first-ever dance remix of Dixie D’Amelio’s ‘Be Happy’

Making history as the first moombahton artist to land the number one spot on Beatport for his ‘Something, Something Awesome’ EP, Dillon Francis has become globally recognized for his iconic singles which can easily get a crowd moving no matter what time of the day it is. From holding past residencies at the Wynn Las Vegas to recently dropping an irresistible remix of ZHU’s “Follow Us,” this Grammy-nominated artist has shown no signs of slowing down. After being featured on Tik-Tok star Dixie D’Amelio’s Early Late Show last Monday, Dillon Francis was put up to the challenge of crafting a dance-floor ready remix of Dixie D’Amelio’s uplifting single “Be Happy.” While many fans were convinced it was a joke given the one-week deadline, Dillon Francis has once again exceeded all expectations with the drop of his energetic remix of “Be Happy.”

Surprising the D’Amelio family at their house to share his new remix, the music video accompanied by the single showcases the genuine reactions from the family while they break down some moves with Dillon himself. Bringing his audio and visual production to the backyard, Dillon Francis flows directly into a taste of Dixie D’Amelio’s distinct vocal signatures alongside those upbeat melodies we all need in our lives. With a strong message from D’Amelio to encourage listeners to be themselves and the need to not always put on a happy face in life, Dillon Francis’s vibrant, yet bouncy sound flows immaculately and complements the artist in the best way possible. Instilling joy in their listeners one beat at a time, keep an eye on Dillon Francis as he continues to impress us in the music industry.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com