This month is extra special for Mississippi-born Diplo and Aussie house master Sonny Fodera. The two producers not only celebrated their birthdays on the same day, but they have also stolen the show with their new collaboration ‘Turn Back Time‘ out now via Higher Ground.

It’s finally here and I’m excited about this one ☝️ ! Introducing my track ‘Turn Back Time’ with @diplo. Out this Friday! Turn it up 🔊. Link in bio 💚 Pre order here: https://t.co/o7YiOfbe6Q pic.twitter.com/EpacbNCjdc — Sonny Fodera (@sonnyfodera) November 16, 2020

Hawk-eyed house music fans might have already seen Sonny’s post on his Instagram, sharing snippets from the track and testing the crowd during previous performances. Although this is their first collaborative production, it’s not the first time that they have crossed paths, as Sonny Fodera delivered a guest mix for Diplo & Friends aired on BBC Radio 1 on 1st May. The Australian DJ hasn’t wasted any time during the last couple of years. He launched his own Solotoko label in 2018 and released a studio album ‘Rise’ in July, 2019. As of today, he is going to host his own festival in Barcelona between 2nd-5th April 2021. In an interview with We Rave You during the summer, Sonny hinted about the collaboration with Diplo as well as other good news for his fans:

“I’m working on the next album as we speak. I prefer writing albums, as it’s more of a journey.”

After the success of the Mad Decent label, Diplo also decided to launch a second label last year, dedicated solely to house music. His new imprint Higher Ground is indeed a hotbed for new releases, and Diplo, honoring and devoting himself to the genre, confirms this:

“House is where it all came from. Everything we know and love as dance music today started with the masters in Chicago and Detroit almost 40 years ago […] The genre has always been incredibly important to me, and Higher Ground is our homage to the legends and opportunity to champion new sounds and artists from around the world pushing the genre forward.”

Listen to ‘Turn Back Time’ below.

Image Credit: Diplo via Facebook