DJ Scheme unveils upcoming ‘FAMILY’ album featuring Skrillex, Juice WRLD & more

By Alshaan Kassam 4

Having worked with rap icons such as XXXTENTACION and Ski Mask the Slump God, the name DJ Scheme is undoubtedly familiar when it comes down to the hip-hop music scene. Continuing to make his mark in the music industry, DJ Scheme has just revealed his upcoming ‘FAMILY’ album which will feature iconic collaborations and various hip-hop production elements. With the 17-track album featuring a stacked roster such as Skrillex, Juice WRLD, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, Joey Bada$$, and many more legends, DJ Scheme is about to take the rap game to a whole new level with this highly-anticipated album.

Expected to release on December 4, the collaboration with DJ Scheme and Skrillex is definitely about to go off. After both artists combined their musical production skills for Lil Tecca’s track “Selection,” the upcoming single titled “Homesick” will also feature singer and songwriter Zacari to work his magic on the collaboration. While Skrillex has impressed us with his work on hip-hop singles such as “Ego Death” with Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West, and FKA Twigs, the anticipation is real for what is to come on this album. As DJ Scheme has just recently dropped the album’s lead single “Soda” with Cordae and Ski Mask the Slump God, be on the lookout for potential teasers as these artists bring the heat to the album.

Check out DJ Scheme’s full tracklist below and let us know which collaboration you are excited for in the comments.

FAMILY DECEMBER 4th

12 days.

Reply w what ur most excited for!!! pic.twitter.com/07g99cFg0y — FAMILY (@DJSCHEME_) November 22, 2020

Photo Credits: Marilyn Hue