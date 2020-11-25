Search

 

 

i_o
News

DJs react to the sudden passing of i_o

By
2




The electronic music world collectively stopped spinning when the news broke of the sudden passing of 30-year-old DJ/producer Garrett Falls Lockhart, AKA i_o.  The announcement came as a post from Lockhart’s social media pages yesterday, stating in a short yet emotional post that he’d died on Monday November 23.  No cause of death has been found at this time.

In the hours since the news first broke, fans and friends alike came together to post tributes in remembrance of the young DJ. Despite only being a face on the scene for a few short years, it’s certainly clear that i_o made a massive mark on electronic music in that time, not just electronic music as a genre, but as a community of likeminded and closely-knit folk. Among those paying tribute are deadmau5, who made Lockhart quite the fixture on his peerless mau5trap label, Jauz who counted him as a close friend having worked extensively with him in the studio in recent year, REZZ who posted a picture of the two together, Loud Luxury who reminisce over i_o being one of the first producers they met when they made the move to LA, Kayzo who shared with Garrett a background in sports before jumping ship to concentrate on a music career, among many other individuals and labels he worked with in the industry. All told, it’s clear that the passing of i_o has been a massive shock, and his time in the limelight shone brightly across everyone he worked with and met, and plenty who he didn’t, thanks to the power of his music and the depth of his personality.

You can see a collection of tributes from those who’s lives he touched below.

Image credit: i_o Facebook

The team at We Rave You extends their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Garrett.  Rest in peace, i_o. You will be missed.

Tags: , ,
0