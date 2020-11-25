DJs react to the sudden passing of i_o

By Nicole Pepe

The electronic music world collectively stopped spinning when the news broke of the sudden passing of 30-year-old DJ/producer Garrett Falls Lockhart, AKA i_o. The announcement came as a post from Lockhart’s social media pages yesterday, stating in a short yet emotional post that he’d died on Monday November 23. No cause of death has been found at this time.

In the hours since the news first broke, fans and friends alike came together to post tributes in remembrance of the young DJ. Despite only being a face on the scene for a few short years, it’s certainly clear that i_o made a massive mark on electronic music in that time, not just electronic music as a genre, but as a community of likeminded and closely-knit folk. Among those paying tribute are deadmau5, who made Lockhart quite the fixture on his peerless mau5trap label, Jauz who counted him as a close friend having worked extensively with him in the studio in recent year, REZZ who posted a picture of the two together, Loud Luxury who reminisce over i_o being one of the first producers they met when they made the move to LA, Kayzo who shared with Garrett a background in sports before jumping ship to concentrate on a music career, among many other individuals and labels he worked with in the industry. All told, it’s clear that the passing of i_o has been a massive shock, and his time in the limelight shone brightly across everyone he worked with and met, and plenty who he didn’t, thanks to the power of his music and the depth of his personality.

You can see a collection of tributes from those who’s lives he touched below.

It is with deep regret and profound sadness that we share the news of the loss of Icon Alum, Garrett Lockhart. He will be forever remembered by the Collective, his friends, family and the millions of people he connected with through his music. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/MttpiWx71m — ICON COLLΞCTIVΞ (@iconcollective) November 25, 2020

Going to miss you my dude, it was a real pleasure working with you and watching you succeed… may you find rest, and let your music live on into eternity. pic.twitter.com/wwKh0prn1q — Goat lord (@deadmau5) November 24, 2020

Watching Garett become @i_oofficial and finally have his talents be fully recognized is one of the proudest moments of my career, even though I had absolutely nothing to do with it. He was going to take over the fucking world — JAUZ (@Jauzofficial) November 24, 2020

I really am speechless

Rest In Peace Garret This year is fucking shit pic.twitter.com/KeTEXmB74n — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) November 24, 2020

Rest in peace, Garrett Falls Lockhart (@i_oofficial). Having released with the likes of mau5trap, Armada and Grimes, i_o was regarded as one of the most promising young talents in Electronic music. His journey was just beginning. pic.twitter.com/XyzKk5zN9U — TIDAL (@TIDAL) November 25, 2020

one of the first people we met when we moved to LA never seen without a smile a beautiful soul gone too soon prayers for the family and team 🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/qauCAL3w5I — LOUD LUXURY (@LoudLuxury) November 24, 2020

I never met @i_oofficial – but was always a massive fan of his work. Violence with @Grimezsz is one of my favorite electronic songs ever. I am so sad to hear of his passing. He was a true talent. Sending love to his family, friends & fans. We’ll forever be listening 🎵 — ▽ (@3LAU) November 24, 2020

It’s with a heavy heart that we acknowledge this tragic news. We had the pleasure of releasing one of i_o's tracks a few years back on our Spinnin' Deep imprint, which we look back on with pride.

We express our sincere condolences to the family, friends, fans and all loved ones. https://t.co/F5LeNxPMV0 — Spinnin' Records (@SpinninRecords) November 25, 2020

RIP @i_oofficial You were a truly incredible human being and today we mourn the loss of a light. We will love you and miss you always. — SLANDER (@SlanderOfficial) November 25, 2020

fuck no no no. I remember when I first met you in the lobby of icon collective and it was your first day of school there. We talked about how we both came from sports to do music and how excited we were for this journey. Rest In Peace Garrett 🖤 @i_oofficial

🖤 — kayzo (@KayzoMusic) November 24, 2020

Image credit: i_o Facebook

The team at We Rave You extends their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Garrett. Rest in peace, i_o. You will be missed.