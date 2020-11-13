Dubfire embraces the Renaissance Engage Concept

By Isidora Janeva

If you’re up for an alternative mix that draws on all things weird and wonderful from the psychedelic world, be it rock, punk or electronica, then Saturday 14th November is a date that you should put in your diary. World-renowned DJ and Producer Dubfire will embrace the Renaissance Engage Concept, providing a rare chance to see this top artist from a very different perspective.

The broadcast will take place via Mixcloud on Saturday 14 November at 19:00-21:00 GMT (20:00-22:00 Madrid / 16:00-18:00 Buenos Aires / 14:00-16:00 New York / 11:00-13:00 Los Angeles). Dubfire will be serving us a blend of psychedelic rock, electronica, indie, and punk – including the likes of Sonic Youth, Mazzy Star, Bauhaus, Dinosaur Jr., NEU! & The Cult. You can experience this absolutely amazing audio-visual stream with the DJ himself, live in the chatroom on Mixcloud from 19:00 GMT.

Ali Shirazinia, better known as Dubfire, has a level of versatility that very few can match. He has a track record of worldwide success in both the commercial and underground scene. His talent and ambition have elevated him to the top levels of electronic music globally as he continues his path of innovation and evolution, with a recognisable work ethic and enthusiasm ranging from his solo performances at some of the most influential clubs out there to his dubfire:live HYBRID show. This artist has a lot to offer and we are in for a treat this upcoming Saturday evening. Check out the stream on Mixcloud here.

Image credit: Dubfire