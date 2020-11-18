EDC Orlando unveils lineup for Virtual Rave-A-Thon this weekend

By Alshaan Kassam

No plans this Friday or Saturday? Insomniac has got you covered with EDC Orlando’s first-ever Virtual Rave-A-Thon. After a successful virtual EDC Las Vegas edition, it only makes sense for Insomniac to bring our weekends back to life with the announcement of this special two-day virtual event. Taking place on November 20-21 with your favorite host Pasquale Rotella, fans are in for a treat as the virtual EDC Orlando will be bringing that Florida sunshine right into your own home. Easily a stacked lineup indeed, EDC Orlando has announced Afrojack, Kaskade, Morgan Page, Good Times Ahead, Loud Luxury, and many more globally recognized artists for this year’s Virtual-Rave-A-Thon.

Satisfying all listeners with a wide array of genres, the diverse lineup is truly one of a kind. From Riot Ten and Peekaboo throwing it down with dubstep to Good Times Ahead pleasing all those trap enthusiasts, be prepared for a fury of bass in your living room. As the Florida sunshine begins reflecting upon electro, house, and even progressive with Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Elephante, Goldfish, and Autograf, listeners are in for a treat as these artists will unarguably get you on your feet the entire evening. With Cosmic Gate expected to deliver a mesmerizing trance set alongside Insomniac’s stellar audio and visual production elements, the virtual EDC Orlando is going to be an event you do not want to miss. In the aim of supporting the music community in a time of need, Insomniac will be donating all proceeds to Rave Recovery which was “created specifically for dance music fans impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis.” Be sure to tune in starting at 9 PM EST and catch the upcoming live-stream event here.

Check out the full lineup below and let us know who you are excited to see in the comments.

Bring that Florida Sunshine HOME!☀️ Celebrate our favorite weekend of the year at the #EDCOrlando #VirtualRaveAThon Nov. 20 + 21 on @InsomniacTV93!🌈 Tune in at 9pm ET w/ host @PasqualeRotella & feel the Tinker Field energy electrify your living rooms⚡️→ https://t.co/FQfxscC8Gn pic.twitter.com/EXFhQffflS — EDC Orlando (@EDC_Orlando) November 14, 2020

Photo Credits: Insomniac Official Press