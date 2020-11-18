Eivisso X Cbass unveil new crossover jam ‘Tell me What You Want’ featuring Jk el Specialista: Listen

The emerging bilingual singer and producer duo Eivisso X Cbass have gathered an insane amount of appreciation through their recent string of epic base house and funky dance singles. Having started off as a couple of buddies who felt that music just vibes better with friends, the artists were quick enough to burst onto the scene and are looking forward to releasing a lot more of their stuff with 30+ projects yet to be unveiled. Taking another step in that direction, they have just dropped their first track of the year called Tell me What You Want, which is set to delight a lot of electro-pop lovers out there.

Hailing from Boston, MA, the American duo is renowned for its original tone, wordplay, and a larger than life friendship that has paved the way for some unique and intriguing records like Keep It Funky, All Day All Night, and Sauce. Teaming up with Jk el Specialista for their latest release, the artists have raised the bar of quality even higher, providing us with a classy dance tune that will remind you of some of the best nights you’ve spent at your favorite clubs or festivals.

Image Credits – EIVISSO X CBASS (via Instagram)