The dance/electronic GRAMMY 2021 nominations are officially revealed
On 24 November, the music award show GRAMMYs officially announced their nominees for the 2021 award show, which will be their 63rd edition. With the show airing on January 31, its just around the corner and we now know all of the names that are in the running for a prestigious award. There’s a whopping 83 categories, but we’re focusing on the electronic ones specifically.
First up, we have Best Dance Recording. In the past, winners have included the likes of Skrillex, The Chemical Brothers, Zedd and Daft Punk. Reflecting what tracks have been extremely popular recently, without further ado here are the nominees:
- ON MY MIND
Diplo & SIDEPIECE
Diplo & SIDEPIECE, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer
- MY HIGH
Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai
Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer
- THE DIFFERENCE
Flume Featuring Toro y Moi
Flume, producer; Eric J Dubowsky, mixer
- BOTH OF US
Jayda G
Fred Again.. & Jayda G, producers; Fred Again.. & Jayda G, mixers
- 10%
Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis
Kaytranada, producer; Neal H. Pogue, mixer
Next up, we have the big category: Best Dance/Electronic Album. Last year, The Chemical Brothers won for ‘No Geography’ and we’ve also had the likes of ‘Skin’ by Flume, ‘Syro’ by Aphex Twin and ‘3-D The Catalogue’ by Kraftwerk also take the trophies home. Here are the nominated albums for 2021:
In addition to these nominees, ‘Chromatica’ by Lady Gaga (which had a hand from some of the biggest electronic producers in the world) has been nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, and Kaytranada has been nominated as Best New Artist. For the complete list of who is nominated in which category, you can view it on the GRAMMYs website right here. Who do you think will win?
Congratulations to the 63rd #GRAMMYs nominees!
View the full list: https://t.co/vmaSA9BCsf pic.twitter.com/0YQpDh4UkY
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 24, 2020
