The dance/electronic GRAMMY 2021 nominations are officially revealed

By Ellie Mullins 19

On 24 November, the music award show GRAMMYs officially announced their nominees for the 2021 award show, which will be their 63rd edition. With the show airing on January 31, its just around the corner and we now know all of the names that are in the running for a prestigious award. There’s a whopping 83 categories, but we’re focusing on the electronic ones specifically.

First up, we have Best Dance Recording. In the past, winners have included the likes of Skrillex, The Chemical Brothers, Zedd and Daft Punk. Reflecting what tracks have been extremely popular recently, without further ado here are the nominees:

ON MY MIND

Diplo & SIDEPIECE

Diplo & SIDEPIECE, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer

Diplo & SIDEPIECE Diplo & SIDEPIECE, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer MY HIGH

Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai

Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer

Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer THE DIFFERENCE

Flume Featuring Toro y Moi

Flume, producer; Eric J Dubowsky, mixer

Flume Featuring Toro y Moi Flume, producer; Eric J Dubowsky, mixer BOTH OF US

Jayda G

Fred Again.. & Jayda G, producers; Fred Again.. & Jayda G, mixers

Jayda G Fred Again.. & Jayda G, producers; Fred Again.. & Jayda G, mixers 10%

Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis

Kaytranada, producer; Neal H. Pogue, mixer

Next up, we have the big category: Best Dance/Electronic Album. Last year, The Chemical Brothers won for ‘No Geography’ and we’ve also had the likes of ‘Skin’ by Flume, ‘Syro’ by Aphex Twin and ‘3-D The Catalogue’ by Kraftwerk also take the trophies home. Here are the nominated albums for 2021:

KICK I

Arca

Arca PLANET’S MAD

Baauer

Baauer ENERGY

Disclosure

Disclosure BUBBA

Kaytranada

Kaytranada GOOD FAITH

Madeon

In addition to these nominees, ‘Chromatica’ by Lady Gaga (which had a hand from some of the biggest electronic producers in the world) has been nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, and Kaytranada has been nominated as Best New Artist. For the complete list of who is nominated in which category, you can view it on the GRAMMYs website right here. Who do you think will win?

Image credit: GRAMMYs website