What to expect from Black Friday 2020 if you are a music producer?

Black Friday is just around the corner and retailers have already kicked off with their major Black Friday deals offering lucrative discounts and offers on their products. With the vast number of plugin manufacturers and sample pack companies out there it’s quite tough as a music producer to figure out which Black Friday deals are the best and the most beneficial for you. In an attempt to reduce your problems we have shortlisted a list of plugins, sample packs, bundles, and courses you should watch out for this Black Friday. Some of these deals aren’t on sale yet but are likely to have by the time we reach Black Friday.

Best Plugins Deals to expect on Black Friday 2020:

1. KiloHearts Phase Plant + Toolbox Professional

Ever since Xfer Serum rolled out it seemed as if there won’t be any better synth plugin coming out any time soon. However, the recently released KiloHearts PhasePlant has failed all those claims. This synth is a beast and so are the extra plugins offered in the Toolbox. A Black Friday discount on this would be a cherry on the cake for music producers.

2. u-he Diva

Diva is the perfect synth if you are looking for making techno synths, plucks & basses. This synth makes sound design that has a retro touch to it so much easier.

3. u-he Zebra 2

This synth from u-He is a beast. The audio quality of the plugin is very rich and warm. It comes in with 4 oscillators and also provides an option of creating your own waveforms. Even the legend, Hans Zimmer loves this plugin. Any Black Friday discounts on this would be a dream come true for a music producer.

4. Fabfilter mixing bundle

The mixing bundle includes Fabfilter Pro Q3, Pro R, Pro C, Pro L, Pro G & Timeless. Definitely one of the top mixing plugins available on the market. Do watch out for any Black Friday discounts in the coming weeks.

5. Native Instruments Komplete 13 bundle

The Komplete 13 bundle comes with Guitar Rig 6, Cremona Quartet, Arkhis, Super 8 synthesizer, Noire piano, Mysteria vocal textures, Session guitars library, and a lot more. We can’t stress enough the fact that it is one of the best instrument libraries available.

6. iZotope Ozone 9

Ozone is widely used by music producers for the purpose of mastering. Ozone 9 comes in with a load of quality presets and also provides the freedom to tweak every minute detail within the plugin. Music producers all across the globe are praying for a major Black Friday deal on this plugin.

7. iZotope RX 8

iZotope RX 8 is majorly utilized for cleaning recorded audio samples and making acapella’s and instrumentals out of existing songs. Definitely a must-have plugin in your arsenal.

Best Sample Packs’ deals to expect on Black Friday 2020:

1. Ghosthack vocal library 3

Music producers especially electronic music producers struggle with adding the human touch to their songs. It’s quite tough to find out good sounding vocal samples online that readily fit in your mix. Ghosthack vocal library 3 comes in with a variety of acapellas, one-shots, and adlibs to fulfill all your vocal needs. The pack is likely to have a Black Friday discount running soon and on top of that you can claim the pack for an extra 25% off with code “weraveyou“.

2. Ghosthack Ultimate Producer Bundle

This bundle is a collection of 24 Premium Ghosthack Sample Packs. Loads of samples, presets, templates, construction kits are included in the bundle. We would recommend bookmarking this bundle and checking back for any lucrative Black Friday discounts in the coming weeks. Similar to Ghosthack vocal library 3, you can claim the pack for an extra 25% off with code “weraveyou”.

3. Black Octopus Leviathan 3

If there is one sample pack that works for almost every genre, this would be the one. A mammoth of samples, presets, loops and sounds come in Leviathan 3. Currently priced at $98.90 and does not have any discounts running but is expected to have one soon.

4. Cristoph Progressive & Techno 2

Cristoph is one of the most renowned producers in the house & techno space. You can find the essence of his sounds included in this sample pack made by the man himself.

5. Sample Sound Tech House & Techno Mega Bundle

A combination of 3 huge sample packs covering every single aspect of house and techno music production. Expect heavy bass loops, super bass one hits, vocal chops loops, dark atmospheres & FX, and more from this one. You can still grab this pack for 40% off with code “WERAVEYOU”.

6. WA Production R&B Guitar Hooks

Struggling to find good guitar hooks? this sample pack might solve your problem. Doesn’t have an ongoing Black Friday sale but is expected to run one soon.

