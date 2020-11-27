Fabfilter Black Friday 2020 Deals & Offers

Probably one of the most awaited deals of this Black Friday & Cyber Monday for every music producer has arrived. Fabfilter known for its state of the art plugins has slashed 25% off all it’s plugins for Black Friday 2020. It won’t be wrong to say that some of the Fabfilter plugins like Pro Q3, Pro R, Pro L2, Saturn, Pro MB sit comfortably well in the elite category of mixing and mastering plugins. Down below is the list of top Fabfilter Black Friday 2020 deals & offers. It’s worthy to note that the offers end on 30th November so you might want to grab these as soon as possible. Also, don’t forget to check out our complete segment where we bring out the best deals on everything related to music production here: Black Friday Mega Deals 2020.

Fabfilter Black Friday 2020 Deals: Bundles

1. Fabfilter Pro Bundle $555.00 (from $739.00) [We Rave You Recommendation]

The Pro Bundle contains the Pro-R, Pro-MB, Pro-L, Pro Q3, Pro-C 2, Pro-DS & Pro-G. This bundle provides you with all the essential elements you will require to mix and master a track. If you have a little more budget we definitely recommend getting the Total Bundle which comes in with some extra plugins such as Saturn, Timeless, Simplon, and a few more.

2. FabFilter Mastering Bundle $375.00 (from $499.00)

This bundle covers the mastering aspect of music production. Included within are Pro-MB(Multi-Band Compressor), Pro L2(Limiter), Pro Q3(EQ), Pro C2(Compressor).

3. Fabfilter Mixing Bundle $509.00 (from $679.00)

Included within this bundle are all the mixing essentials from Fabfilter namely Pro-R, Pro Q3, Pro-DS, Pro G, Saturn 2 & Timeless 2. Clean GUI & precise control over sounds is what you can expect from this set of plugins.

4. Fabfilter Total Bundle $749.00 (from $999.00)

The total bundle is a collection of all FabFilter plugins. Included within are EQ, Compressor, Limiter, De-Esser, Gate/Expander, Multi-Band Distortion, Stereo Delay, Filter, and Synthesizer. Though even after 25% off, the price is a bit steep for most of the music producers out there however one thing we can assure you is that you won’t regret this one and this probably is the best price at which you can get this bundle.

5. Fabfilter Essentials Bundle $299.00 (from $399.00)



This is the most affordable bundle of all the ones listed. Containing 3 of the best plugins Pro-C2, Pro Q3 & Pro R, the essential bundle could be a good addition to your music production tool if on a tight budget.

Fabfilter Black Friday 2020 Deals: Plugins

* Cheap upgrade options from previous versions also available]

1. Pro-Q 3 EQ – $135.00 (from $179.00)

2. Saturn 2 – $115.00 (from $154.00)

3. Pro-L 2 – $149.00 from $199.00

4. Pro- R – $ 149.00 from $199.00

5. Pro-C 2 – $135.00 from $179.00

6. Pro-MB – $149.00 from $199.00

7. Pro-DS – $135.00 from $179.00

8. Pro-G – $135.00 from $179.00

9. Volcano 2 – $95.00 from $129.00

10. Twin 2 – $115.00 from $154.00

11. One – $45.00 from $59.00

12. Simplon – $45.00 from $59.00

13. Micro – $25.00 from $34.00

14. Timeless 2 – $95.00 from $129.00

