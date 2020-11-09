Fatboy Slim releases new mix album for 31st edition of ‘Back to Mine’

By Melanie Zammit

After announcing the release of his new album last month, legendary DJ and record producer Norman Quentin Cook, better known for his stage name Fatboy Slim, has just released the 31st edition of the mix series album titled ‘Back to Mine’.

This mix compilation series was originally launched in 1999 with Nick Warren, and has included the contributions of many esteemed artists throughout the years, including Orbital, New Order, Carl Cox and Pet Shop Boys. The concept behind this project was to allow artists to assemble a selection of songs that one might expect the artist to listen to while at home with the stereo on. Many hidden gems and previously unheard tracks are often added to the many editions of this mix album series.

This year has brought with it the contribution of Fatboy Slim to ‘Back to Mine’, including two of his exclusive tracks. This artist is one of the most successful dance artists of all time, creating numerous international hits and selling over ten million records throughout his professional career. His contribution to the mix compilation series will undoubtedly add to his international success, taking the listeners of this album on an intoxicating journey of funk and soul.

The collection begins with many timeless classics and rare finds, including ‘Monkey Spanner’ by Dave Barker and Ansell Collins, a reggae single that was released in 1971, and ‘Take Yo Praise’ by Camille Yarborough, a classic that was released in 1975.

Fatboy Slim has commented on the release of his new album, stating:

“Over the years there has been so much action back at mine, so many friends, lovers and lunatics who would congregate after the clubs had closed to laugh, share and swap ideas and tunes and generally put the world to rights. This is a collection from the soundtrack of those sessions. Music for the heads rather than just the hips. Straight from the lounge of the funk soul brother.”

Below, you can listen to ‘Back to Mine’ in full.

Image credit: Fatboy Slim