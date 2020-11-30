Flux Pavilion announces release date for upcoming album ‘.wav’

By Alshaan Kassam 50

Joshua Steele who goes by the stage name of Flux Pavilion is a true pioneer when it comes down to bass music. Recognized as an extremely talented singer-songwriter, record producer, and label owner who released his first-ever record at the age of 19 years old, Flux Pavilion is no stranger in the music industry. From selling out the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado twice to even exploring his side of melodic bass on his past collaboration with Kata Kozma on ‘You & I’, Flux Pavilion has noticeably been exploring a whole new world. Changing the game with his ever-evolving signature bass inspired sound, Flux Pavilion has just announced his 16-track album known as ‘.wav’ will be releasing on January 21, 2020.

With the clear ability to express himself through his music by incorporating a diversified set of drums, guitar, saxophone, and piano instrumentals, the new album is undeniably going to be special to the ears. After dropping his last album ‘Tesla’ in 2015, the anticipation is real for his fans as it has been almost six years since his last album release. With bass-infused madness and futuristic components incorporated in his releases, stay tuned for more updates from Flux Pavilion here and get ready to enter a whole new dimension after the new year.

Here it is guys. The official release date for my 16 track album. '.wav' is landing 21st January 2021 and you can pre-save now. Can't wait to share this with you. https://t.co/qsQbOvXE5E pic.twitter.com/R1AzWx2Hba — Flux Pavilion (@Fluxpavilion) November 25, 2020

Photo Credits: Flux Pavilion Official Press