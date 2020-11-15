Giolì & Assia return with phenomenal new track ‘Rollercoaster’

By Lewis Partington

The ride of life comes with many ups and downs, but for the careers of Italian duo Giolì & Assia it would appear the trajectory is solely upwards. The pairing of Giorgia “Giolì” Lipari and Assia Nania recently released their breathtaking track ‘Hands On Me‘, another instalment of their upcoming album, but that doesn’t mean they are letting the hype dip down before the next release. These incredible artists have instead hit straight back with their latest track, and this is guaranteed to be a ‘Rollercoaster‘ you’ll want to ride.

Following ‘For You‘ and the aforementioned ‘Hands On Me‘, the Italian pairing continue their hot streak of releases from their EP – coming on Ultra Music – by dropping a sumptuous new track titled ‘Rollercoaster‘. Impeccably produced, unique in many ways, and inclusive of the staple live elements that the duo are becoming renowned for, this track has it all. Veering from their native house-based sounds, Giolì & Assia are again spotlighting their diversity across all genres by bringing something truly different. Peaceful yet intriguing, ‘Rollercoaster‘ is the perfect album track, and is a strong sign of what is still awaiting us from their incoming EP.

The duo said about the release:

‘Rollercoaster’ is our favorite composition. We produced and wrote the lyrics in a few hours, one night during the lockdown, and we couldn’t wait to release it since that moment. Our life is a ‘Rollercoaster’, as artists, as a couple and as humans, the only thing that could help us all to go on and survive to all the changes we have to face everyday, is Love! Hope you will appreciate the story, the romantic melody, and the darkness!

To find out more about the upcoming EP, check out our exclusive interview with Giolì & Assia here. For now, you can hear ‘Rollercoaster‘ yourself below, and fall in love with the duo’s music prior to the EP release.

Image Credit: Giolì & Assia Press