After much anticipation, Herobust has just released his newest single ‘Remember’ in tandem with a new music video, and it is certainly incredibly emotional. Leading up to the release, American DJ/producer Herobust (real name Hayden Jerome Kramer), teased fans on social media in anticipation of ‘Remember’, stating that this song “is the most emotional song I’ve ever written“. He aided the anticipation by sharing short video clips recounting his most prominent memories during his career, like the time that he dressed up at Lost Lands as a chicken and waffles vendor, or when he closed HARD summer with Getter, Protohype, and 12th Planet.

Herobust has also released a music video for ‘Remember’, which manages to tug at the heartstrings. The lyrics “I can still remember the times we spent together” are sung as montages of people loving and laughing with each other at festivals across the globe are shown, along with some of Herobust’s personal video footage of him alongside other DJs and fans. As the video comes to an end, we see Herobust wearing a shirt that says ‘wish you were here’ embracing the late Cookie Monsta, who passed away this past October.

‘Remember’ feels different from previous Herobust releases, like the cryptic ‘Giant Squiddim’ and neck-shattering ‘Vertebreaker’, but at the same time, allows for us to take a step back and let music prevail in hopes that someday soon we’ll all be together again.

Watch the music video below:

Click here to see Herobust’s official website.

Image Credit: Antodope