A warning i_o will be all too familiar with: They say you should never touch a classic, but sometimes that page of the rulebook can be thrown out of the window, IF the new version can match the original’s supreme level of quality. On this occasion, there’s a firm tick next to that particular box, because – much like Kryder, who sensationally reworked Chicane‘s ‘Saltwater‘ – i_o has managed to bring a 90s trance classic into the modern era with a perfect 2020 rework.

With the original ‘Castles in the Sky’ – a song by Belgian vocal trance act Ian Van Dahl – first debuting at the turn of the 21st century, the track was taken from their debut album ‘Ace’, and became a huge success throughout Europe in 2000, peaking at number three on the UK Singles Chart, and soundtracking the Ibiza season during the ‘Kevin & Perry Go Large‘ era. The track was part of a musical movement which included tracks from the likes of Signum, Y Traxx, ATB, CRW, Ayla, Paul van Dyk, Sash!, York, and Alice Deejay, with thousands flocking to the terrace of Balearic superclub Amnesia every Thursday to enjoy the blasts of the dry-ice cannons at weekly residency ‘Cream‘.

Now, i_o, who has enjoyed a massive year thanks to tracks like 'In My Head', has once again proved his hand on remix duties with this updated version of 'Castles In The Sky'. The track follows the artist's previous remixes for Dutch trance titan Armin van Buuren on 'Mr. Navigator' and 'Alchemy' for Above & Beyond on their Anjunabeats label. You can take an exclusive listen to this one below, which is out now, and let us know your thoughts across our social media channels!