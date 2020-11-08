Insomniac acquires Washington DC’s Club Glow and SoundCheck

By Alshaan Kassam 37

Insomniac has been conquering this year with a wide range of both virtual and in-person events. From announcing the official dates for EDC Mexico 2021 to throwing down an epic BOO! “Park ‘N Rave” event, there is no stopping Insomniac as they continue to further innovate in the music industry. In need of more large-scale Insomniac events in Washington D.C? Look no further, as Insomniac’s Pasquale Rotella has just announced they have acquired both of the iconic venues known as Club Glow and SoundCheck.

With the deal being closed more than a year ago between Pete Kalamoutsos and Pasquale Rotella, the news has finally come out that this partnership will mean much bigger events to come in the near future. The partnership states Kalamoutsos will continue to manage the massive 34,000-foot Echostage which has hosted world-class acts such as Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Diplo, and many more. While the anticipation is real for what is to come when both powerhouses have teamed up, the top-notch audio and visual production provided from Insomniac will be the cherry on top of this deal. Continuing to push the music and culture forward on the East Coast, Pasquale states:

“Glow has been a champion of dance music culture for over 20 years, and Pete and his team have been instrumental in helping grow and shape the entire East Coast scene. I couldn’t be happier to align our teams and continue raising the bar for live dance music experiences”

Check out some highlights from Club Glow below and let us know if you are excited in the comments.

How has it been #8YearsOfEchostage? Can't wait until we're dancing together again. Tweet us some of your favorite moments throughout the years 🎫📷 pic.twitter.com/KcAhq7FIwP — Echostage (@echostage) September 21, 2020

Photo Credits: Club Glow Official Facebook Page