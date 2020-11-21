Improving your mix can be a hard thing to do looking at all of the different sounds forming a single storyline of the track. Every sound needs to be treated differently and needs to work well with the rest of the track. Mixing and mastering are the last 2 stages of music production whereas it glues the track together, improves the sound quality, contributes to your identity as an artist, and matches the overall loudness so it can compete with other tracks. iZotope is the elite of developing mixing and mastering plugins. A lot of the iZotope’s tools have been used in one of the biggest hits ever made. iZotope’s plugins and bundles are currently available at a massively discounted rate for this Black Friday season. Down below is a list of ongoing offers on their products.

Best Izotope’s Black Friday Sales of 2020

1.Ozone 9 Standard – $99 (from $249)

Ozone 8 includes the Master Assistant which uses Artificial Intelligence to create custom presets tailored to your audio, no more searching through an endless list of presets. Ozone 9 improved the Master Assistant with a new Vintage Mode incorporating the Vintage EQ, Compressor, and Limiter into your master chain. Use this mode when feeling lost in the endless possibilities of tools while it adds analog warmth to your sound. You will achieve more freedom as you can switch between modern or vintage tools or match your favorite track with the Match EQ to compete with your favorite artist’s tracks.

2.Neutron 3 Standard – $99 (from $249)

Neutron adds all of the modern tools to your production as it does the work for you. Neutron 3 has added the Mix Assistant helping you to level balance your mix creating a solid foundation. This plugin listens to your track, automatically groups the instruments, provides suggested gain levels, and lets you choose an element to give special treatment to. Sculptor is the newest feature in Neutron which contains several compressors and EQs per band giving you feedback to sculpt your sound so it fits perfectly in your track. This plugin has a modern and elegant design to contain a clear overview, and is specially built to improve your performances.

3.Mix & Master Bundle – $149 (from $697)

This bundle contains everything you need to control the mixing and mastering stages in music production. Izotope has put together this amazing bundle to achieve the results you are seeking for. Have fun with Neutron 3 Standard, learn from Ozone 9 Standard, and shape with Tonal Balance Control 2 to step up your skills and experience with these 3 incredibly powerful tools. Even if you have lack of experience with mixing or mastering these plugins are developed to create a solid foundation for your tracks without much pre-requisite knowledge.

4.Ozone 9 Advanced – $249 (from $499)

The Ozone 9 Advanced version focuses on the low-end, instrument separation, clarity, and the improvement of the workflow within the plugin. The Ozone 9 Advanced fixed and enhanced the ‘Show Extra Curves’ feature which gives you clear feedback on how your EQ adjustments affect the phase and color of your audio, by visualizing extra curves which translate the changes you are making to your signal. The Text Scrubbing feature will let you adjust the frequency of the note without adjusting the gain, or vise versa, as it locks the controls to maintain a clear view.

5.Tonal Balance Bundle – $299 (from $699)

The Tonal Balance bundle is a cluster of the 4 most elite iZotope plugins namely Tonal Balance Control 2, Ozone 9 Advanced, Neutron 3 Advanced, and Nectar 3 Plus. Achieve well-balanced mixes, and professional master chains by adding this bundle to your toolset.

6.Music Production Suite 4 – $499 (from $999)

Music Production Suite 4 is a collection of over 30 plugins such as Ozone 9 Advanced, Neutron 3 Advanced, R4 by Exponential Audio, Nectar 3 Plus, RX 8 Standard, Stutter Edit 2, VocalSynth 2, Neoverb, Insight 2, Tonal Balance Control 2, and NIMBUS by Exponential Audio. Izotope also included a 1 year, all-access pass to online video tutorials from Groove3 crafted for beginners and professionals to make the most out of this bundle.

7.iZotope Holiday Bundle – $49 (from $894)

Izotope is willing to treat the customers like never before by releasing their Holiday Bundle at such a low price. This huge bundle contains 9 plugins including Ozone Elements, Neutron Elements, RX Elements, Nectar Elements, Trash 2, Iris 2, PhoenixVerb, and R2 but also offering hundreds of sounds and presets along with it to make your productions stand out.

8.RX Elements – $29 (from $129)

Tired of using several EQs, compressors, and de-reverb plugins on a recording to get a single sound out of it? RX Elements is a standalone audio editor combined with a spectral editor which scans your recordings and offers you several options to grab that one sound. The 4 included noise reduction tools will take care of clipping, hums, clicks, and background noise as the Repair Assistant wraps it up by analyzing your audio and provide solutions to achieve the best result. New features like the Spectrogram view, editing up to 32 files, and horizontal scrolling puts you in full control of your recordings.

Image Credit: iZotope