By Ori Kamhagi 14

After the announcement of Timmy Trumpet’s debut album on social media, the title single, ‘Mad World‘ with Gabry Ponte, has now been released. Less than a week ago, Timmy Trumpet announced his upcoming debut album ‘MAD WORLD‘, and now the first single from the album is out. The first single, which also happens to be the title track, brings Timmy Trumpet’s vision to life. Greatly influenced by the changes that the world experienced as a result of the pandemic, Timmy Trumpet, together with Gabry Ponte, delivers a beautiful homage to Michael Andrews and Gary Jules’ ‘Mad World‘ hit, almost two decades after it released. As stated by Timmy himself:

“I was in the middle of a 30-date U.S tour with Steve Aoki when global pandemic alarm bells rang out. One night we were playing to 10,000 people, the next day I’m on a flight home to Australia. Since then I’ve focused on making music that speaks to our experiences of now. Mad World is timeless and timely. Its’ magic deserves to be shared with another generation and it was an honor to work with Gabry on bringing a new sound to an iconic composition.”



The music video for the track, which was filmed in Philadelphia at the peak of the pandemic, displays practically empty streets, with just a few strolling pedestrians in masks, establishing a realistic representation of the world at this point in time.

Check out the music video for Timmy Trumpet & Gabry Ponte – ‘Mad World’ below.

