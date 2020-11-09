Lost Frequencies launches Ocus Organic Gin

By Lewis Partington 12

Remarkably, ‘Are You With Me‘ recently celebrated 6 years since its release back in October 2014. Though time has flown by since the now-iconic track was released, Lost Frequencies has catapulted himself to the top level of dance music’s hotly contested scene. The Belgian producer has continued to break boundaries and move forward with the times, but that isn’t just constrained to music. Alike many musicians, Lost Frequencies has branched out beyond music, by developing, marketing, and launching his own gin brand.

Ocus Organic Gin is the latest – and tastiest – production from the Lost Frequencies world. However, rather than coming from a music studio, the gin is born out of a new environment. Felix de Laet (LF’s real name) is himself “a real gin lover” according to his manager, Nick Royaards, so it should come as no surprise that Ocus is a fine selection. Refreshing and impressive in quality, boasting an array of aromatic flavours, Ocus is finished with an ‘Ocus Gin’ festival wristband, with eleven to collect in total. 100% organic, with an impressive alcohol content of 40%, Ocus is an ideal selection for the upcoming Christmas season.

Felix says on Ocus Organic Gin:

‘I wanted to develop a gin that’s a pleasure for your taste buds, but also one where, when you taste it, you go an taste journey. We were and are involved in every step of the process, from brainstorming to bottling, and I couldn’t be prouder.’

Head to the Lost Frequencies website to find out more information and grab your own bottle. You can also check out an exclusive set from the distillery from the man himself below.

Image Credit: Lost Frequencies / Official Press