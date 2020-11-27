Malaa enlists promising producers for remix pack of ‘Hell’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 14

Pour a glass of Jack Daniels, dim the lights, and let Malaa do what he does best. This Parisian producer has made his imprint in the music industry through his dark, yet bass-heavy sound, and we would not have it any other way. From Malaa welcoming listeners into the groovy and mystic world of bass-house with his remix of Rezz and Grabbitz “Someone Else” to announcing his very own edition of rolling papers, Malaa continues to surprise his listeners throughout the year. After recently dropping his destructive collaboration with Koos known as “Hell,” Malaa is sharing an innovative remix pack of the impressive single. Calling upon a series of up-and-coming producers to showcase their unique styles on the original single, Malaa has enlisted Jero, Fatesky, Mazix, Norsheep, Odeeon, and TRST to dig deeper into the realms of house music.

While the original single satisfies all those in need of their G-house fix, these producers exceed all expectations as they bring a fresh new futuristic twist with the six remixes. From snippets of distorted vocals to funky bass-drops and unexpected basslines, the amount of talent in these producers does not go unnoticed. As the tempo begins to rise in each of the remixes resembling these producer’s sonic adaptability, Malaa has clearly chosen a variety of rising talent for listener’s to keep on their radar. Be sure to stay up to date with Malaa here as he continues to shock the industry one bass-fueled beat at a time.

Listen to the full remix pack below and let us know your favourite in the comments.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com