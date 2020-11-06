Ministry of Sound reveal 2021 edition of ‘The Annual’ compilation: Listen

Globally renowned dance music imprint Ministry of Sound have unveiled their latest end-of-year compilation The Annual 2021, out now. The Annual 2021 combines Ministry of Sound‘s chart-topping hits from throughout the year with some of the best emerging talent to have been signed to the label. To celebrate the release, Ministry Of Sound have teamed up with dance music mainstay Pete Tong, who has recorded a mix of the album, available exclusively on Apple Music.

A sprawling, 40-track compilation, it features a UK #1 in the form of the Imanbek remix of ‘Roses‘ by SAINt JHN, UK #2 ‘Say So’ by Doja Cat, plus UK Top 10s such as Regard – ‘Ride It’, Sigala & Becky Hill – ‘Wish You Well’ and Riton x Oliver Heldens – ‘Turn Me On. Further highlights come in the form of Armand Van Helden, Riva Starr and Sharlene Hector‘s latest smash ‘Step It Up’, world-conquering club cut ‘Midnight (The Hanging Tree)’ by HOSH, 1979 and Jalja, MK and Carla Monroe‘s club-ready bop ‘2AM’ and dance music icon Eric Prydz‘s latest big-room offering ‘Nopus’.

Formed in 1991, Ministry of Sound will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year, with the label marking the occasion by reissuing the first three editions of The Annual – The Annual I, II and III – all mixed by BBC Radio 1 tastemaker Pete Tong and British musical legend Boy George. Also released on 6th November, the trio of classic compilations will be added to streaming services for the very first time on Apple Music.

