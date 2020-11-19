MK has renewed his beloved track ‘2AM‘, which was originally released mid-2020 and has received support across the board ever since. The new version is called ‘2AM (MK Dub)‘, and is a self-remix, which gives the well-known summer anthem a new and exciting deep house perspective, completely reworking the original to give it a new lease of life. The refreshed release is slightly faster than the original tune and has added depth, as Carla Monroe‘s signature vocals have been pitched down slightly. The pop-infused, summer-vibe, poolside dance hit has been reworked into a rather interesting song which is musically striking – to say the least.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, 2020 has been a massive year for this house genius, and he has celebrated one win after another. Through every single release this year, he has undoubtedly proven that his talent is truly limitless and his production is on-point, which fans both love and are excited about. The original version of the song has amassed close to 10 million streams on Spotify and it’s safe to say that this self-remix is destined to reach similar heights.

Check out MK’s brand new version of his anthem ‘2AM’ below.

Image credit: Neil Favila