Monkey Safari release blissful singles ‘Gravity’ and ‘Daka’

By Nicole Pepe 10

Monkey Safari is back again with two new blissful tracks entitled ‘Gravity’ and ‘Daka’ along with a vocal-less version called ‘Gravity Dub’ released by Anjunadeep.

Monkey Safari, consisting of German brothers Sven Fröhlich & Lars Rühlemann got their start back in 2008 with the launch of their label What!What!Recordswhich debuted their first single ‘Saturday Night Fish’. Inspired by music spanning across all genres, mainly hip-hop and 80’s rock n’ roll, they found themselves fusing electronic music with indie-influenenced sounds, thus releasing hits chilled out hits such as ‘Hi Life’, ‘Cranes’, and ‘Walls’.

This short, but oh-so good EP sits in a special place. In a world of newly emerging lo-fi hip-hop and ambient EDM, both ‘Gravity‘ and ‘Daka’ find a space to call theirs. The first track is ‘Gravity’ with vocals from Delhia De France, who sings a sweet melody over a dusty drum kit and low-end synths that drive this song home. On the other hand, ‘Daka’ stands alone with a heart-wrenching four chord progression over a similar tightly-knit drum kit. Arps ebb and flow their way throughout the song, as do a simple yet emotional vocal sample. This short, yet unique EP serves its purpose by keeping the elements simple, but at the same time can make the listener feel an aray of complex emotions, from the lyrics to the melodies.

Listen to ‘Gravity / Daka’ by Monkey Safari below, and check out their other releases here.

Image Credit: Monkey Safari Facebook