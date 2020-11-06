MR.BLACK & Offer Nissim – Mucho Bien (MR.BLACK Remix)

By Ryan Ford 68

Pushing his production boundaries to another level, MR.BLACK has returned with an unrelenting Psy remix of his original collaboration with Offer Nissim, ‘Mucho Bien’.

Taken from his imminent debut album ‘Hybrid’, ‘Mucho Bien’ has already received an outpouring of support from names including Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Oliver Heldens, Nicky Romero, Timmy Trumpet, Showtek, Sofi Tukker and R3hab since its release back in September. It also received radio support from Hardwell, head of the label that MR.BLACK’s astounding remix has now landed on in Revealed Recordings. It seems MR.BLACK is really fond of the Latin-themed track and following claims that it is one of his favourite releases from the album, its no surprise he has offered up an alternative take on the late-summer anthem.

Combining a powerful, rotating beat with jittering and jarring synths, the remix strikes a more impressive, low-end punch. The talented producer further rejuvenates the vocal, delivering an abstract and renovated rhythm that overtakes the spacious original, cueing the build-up before breaking down into a destructive weapon come the track’s chorus. Overall, it’s a fun, welcome and high-octane remix that will have fans playing it on repeat for months to come; hopefully we’ll get to hear this one on the dance-floor very soon.

Its with no doubt that MR.BLACK is one of dance music’s hottest properties right now, often going from strength to strength, and with this emphatic psy remix of ‘Mucho Bien’ he is showing no signs of slowing down. You can check the new release on Revealed Recordings below!

Image Credit: MR.BLACK (via Guy Sidi / Eclipse Media)