Noel Holler releases electro cover of ‘Powerless’

By Ellie Mullins 3

Everyone knows the 2003 hit track ‘Powerless’ by Nelly Furtado and can instantly recognise it and sing along. It’s a timeless hit, and someone by the name of Noel Holler is here to give it a fresh coat of paint in his electro cover of the track. The 22-year-old producer hones in on his incredible talents to offer people a chance to listen to ‘Powerless’ in a completely new light, and it works brilliantly. There’s many covers of this track, but this one shines brighter than the rest. Roping in singer and songwriter Jona Selle for strikingly beautiful vocal work, he’s completely flipped it all on its head and it just works amazingly.

17 years after the original hit, this newcomer is rising in the ranks to become of the most prominent new talents in the scene. Demanding to be taken seriously, Noel Holler has everyone’s eyes on him. Last summer, he gained the attention of quite a few producers who brought out remixes of his hit track ‘Every Morning’ and it has only been up from there. ‘Powerless’ is another excellent addition to his ever-growing discography and will no doubt catch the attention of everyone in the electronic music scene.

Explaining why he wanted to do a cover of this track in particular, Holler states:

“Back when I was a kid it seemed like this song was always on the radio when I was in the car with my parents. Everyone knew it and started jamming along right away.”

Certainly a feel-good anthem, you can listen to both the original and extended mix down below.

Image credit: press