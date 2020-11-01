Nora En Pure teams up with Tim Morrison for melodic hit ‘Come Away’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 33

Nora En Pure continues to nail her way through a succession of incredible releases. This time she makes her debut as a duo with Tim Morrison in an addictive melody called ‘Come Away’.

2020 has been a busy year for the Queen of deep house, with a new release out almost every month. Aside from all the negativity that this year has brought us, Nora En Pure has been able to make the best of her time: sharing her unique music with the world. In addition to the quality to which she has accustomed us, the artist has shown a more multifaceted side, letting us know more about her talents. An example of this was the self-produced music video of her last month release ‘Wetlands’, which simply took our breath away. On top of this stunning original release and ‘In Your Eyes’, the Helvetic nerd recently worked on her remix of ‘Packard’ by Oliver Schories & Jan Blomqvist, and participated on live-streams events including Freqways and 1001Tracklists’ 101 Top Producers in Minecraft. Let’s don’t forget that she has another original track set to release next month. Nora is unstoppable.

‘Come Away’, out now on Enormous Tunes, is a melodic track that perfectly blends Tim Morrison’s emotive vocals with Nora En Pure’s progressive arrangements. The track develops in a delicious crescendo in which everything increases: the layers, the vocals and the volume. Morrison’s soft and firm voice establishes the pace and mood. It is romantic, spatial, melodic, delicious and perfect. If these times demand from us some perseverance and strength of spirit, we can find all this in this work of art that joins Nora En Pure with the Australian singer/songwriter. A message of love and union that comes to life with Morrison’s mesmerizing and lively vocals paired with a melodic dance infectious melody. Trance-like synths intertwined with a flowing bassline create an atmospherical and catchy rhythm.

‘Come Away’ original and extended mix version is now available. For a longer pleasant experience, listen to the second one below: