Oceans – Unhappy Birthday

By Ellie Mullins 12

With his unique take on the tropical house genre, producer Oceans has seen his name rising in the popularity ranks lately. The artist also known as Kiz Keyz exploded onto the scene when his debut ‘Cold Ain’t For Me’ amassed over 70 million Spotify streams and was chosen as one of Capital Xtra’s hottest songs of 2017 on the UK station, alongside YouTube marking him within their ‘#ArtistOnTheRise’. With a grammy award winning mix engineer in his corner, he is truly unstoppable and now he is proud to present the new track ‘Unhappy Birthday’.

‘Unhappy Birthday’ marks a different visual and musical direction that the artist is taking, and it’s a solid step towards even more popularity. Getting his name out there even further thanks to the soon to be millions of people that are bound to stream this track, it lets us know that Oceans is here to stay for good.

With the extremely catchy vocals perching atop irresistible piano melodies, it makes us feel warm inside and is a perfect accompaniment for these cold and dark winter months that face us. The British talent has made fans extremely happy with this release, with many welcoming him back with open arms. It’s clear that he has a loyal fanbase, but who’s surprised with talent like his? Also treating fans further, he premiered the music video not long ago. Making us pine even more for those pre-covid times where we can hang out with friends and go to parties freely, this makes us look back upon those times fondly as we eagerly wait for them to return.

Listen to ‘Unhappy Birthday’ on Spotify here, and view the music video down below.

Image credit: press