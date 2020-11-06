Oliver Heldens launches OH2 label with new single ‘Set Me Free’: Listen

By Jake Gable 56

A prolific producer like Oliver Heldens can’t be held down to just one label, or one alias, or one style. That’s why he’s launching another label within the Heldeep Family called OH2 Records, catering to the more commercial leaning, streaming focused productions — with Heldeep releasing the taste maker club and house records. Speaking about the release, Oliver said:

“With Heldeep I’ve always been very focused on expanding the horizons of more club-oriented sounds. Since launching the label a little over 5 years ago we’ve had so many highlights and become a very versatile label in that space, which I’m really pleased about. However, I haven’t really been able to focus on the more dance/pop side of things with Heldeep (with the exception of a couple of my own tracks) so my team and I decided to expand the Heldeep Label group and launch ‘OH2 Records’ which will focus on the more melodic and Dance/Pop leaning music.‘Set Me Free‘ feels like the perfect record to me to kickstart OH2 – It just has this nicely balanced blend of Dance/Pop, Disco and Future House elements. Party Pupils and I have been wanting to do something together for a while, because we thought it would be really interesting to combine our styles, and we’re super happy how this turned out. Also a big shout out to MAX who really nailed the vocals on this one! I hope you also like it!”

It’s been a huge year for Oliver with recent releases including ‘Somebody’, ‘Kronos’ (HI-LO), groovy remix of Solardo & Paul Woolford’s ‘Tear It Up’, ‘Break This Habit‘ with Kiko Bun, ‘Rave Machine’, ‘Details’, ‘Take A Chance’, ‘The G.O.A.T‘, and his remix for Justin Timberlake and SZA‘s hit single, ‘The Other Side‘. He also headlined the Formula One season opener to over half a million people worldwide, and Beatport recently revealed him as their bestselling Dance Artist of the last year. You can hear the latest Oliver Heldens track below!