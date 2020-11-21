Were you planning to dance this weekend? Even if it’s in the bedroom, there’s no shortage of good music to get your foot off the ground, especially with this week’s hottest releases. Heavyweight producers PAX join the powerful duo Gorgon City to bring us the bombastic single ‘Alive‘. These two British teams have shown that their middle name is ‘success’ and have been docked in the high places of their charts. Get ready… ‘Alive’ will leave house music on fire. The track was released last Friday, November 20, via Realm, marking Gorgon City‘s return to their own imprint.

Expectations can only be very high when we think of the combination of these names. Although they coincide a lot in the musical genre, they have different characteristics that make their joint work richer and unique.

The angelic vocals contrast with the heavy kicks and become one solid melody through a rolling bassline. It sounds like an enchantment that traps us through dark and magic energy. ‘Alive’ is a progressive and rhythmic track, guided by a modern and elegant house flavour. Sounds great, doesn’t it? It is indeed. It makes us feel alive, positive and with an immense desire to close our eyes and dance.

Both pairs are approaching the end of 2020 with an extremely successful year behind and raise the bar with this impressive collaborative single. ‘Alive’ is a stunning dance anthem that deserves to be on the dance floor as soon as possible, just like us. Buy it on Beatport or stream it repeatedly on Spotify below.

Image Credits: Gorgon City (via Facebook), PAX (via Facebook)