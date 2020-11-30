Purple Disco Machine & Mind Enterprises – Exotica

By Isidora Janeva 18

German superstar Purple Disco Machine joins forces with Italian electro-funk producer Mind Enterprises for their latest tune titled ‘Exotica.’ This long-awaited track comes after the global hit ‘Hypnotised’ and as expected, Purple Disco Machine continues establishing his dominance in the dance music scene.

‘Exotica’ is a timeless disco track that is tailored for everyone’s tastes: from strident drum grooves to vocals that have been amazingly sown together. This track is a future club staple, paying tribute to Italian and German disco records as shown by being based around a replayed sample of 80’s Italo disco classic ‘Void Vision’by Cyber People. It should definitely be on your New Year’s Eve playlists, but we are more than sure that it will stay in your ears far after the big night into 2021. Purple Disco Machine stays at the top of his game with this latest release that is just a continuation of impressive work after remixes for Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, Fatboy Slim, and one of his originals ‘In My Arms.’



The Dresden born producer ranks #2 on Beatport’s all-time Top Artists, with his 2013 breakthrough tune ‘My House’ remaining as one of the platform’s best-sellers to this day. Purple Disco Machine set records once again in 2018 when he got to 100 million streams across his remixes of Weiss’ ‘Feel My Needs’, ‘Praise You’ by icon Fatboy Slim and his original ‘Dished (Male Stripper)’. His LP was released in 2017 under Sony Music Entertainment beautifully titled ‘Soulmatic’.

You can listen to the track right here:

Image credit: press