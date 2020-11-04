Rave Culture Festival takes over Thailand with a stellar lineup

Who’s ready to rave? After the huge success of the first live Rave Culture show at the corona-proof Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Rave Culture returns with an even bigger, more spectacular show, which will take place in the tropical Nong Nooch Gardens in Pattaya, Thailand. It will be the first festival in Thailand in 2020, since the Coronavirus pandemic took over the world and basically forced the event industry to cancel and reschedule most of their events for a later, yet unknown time. On 12th December you will be able to finally reunite on the dance floor and enjoy an unforgettable experience, delivered by some of your favourite artists, such as W&W, Vini Vici, Sub Zero Project and many others, as the artists unite to perform at Rave Culture Festival.

Highly popular 808 Festival, brand-strategic 20 Agency and global event management company ALDA are the organisers behind the upcoming edition of Rave Culture, and are promising you a truly exciting and breathtaking live experience. The festival will feature a truly a-list lineup, special Rave Culture stage with state-of-the-art lasers, lighting, a massive number of LEDs and quite some special effects. With all of this and one of the most beautiful venue locations in Asia, you can be sure that this show is going to be mesmerising.

But that’s not all, the Rave Culture Festival experience, which will take place in the astonishing setting of the 500-acre Nong Nooch Gardens, will be enriched by a journey through the famous gardens and vast landscape. Pattaya, known as the nightlife capital of Thailand, definitely offers the perfect setting for the first official rave of 2020.

Next to the amazing venue, the organisers have provided a stellar lineup. There is truly something for everyone, featuring trance maestro Andrew Rayel, rising talent Kevu, future rave pioneer Morten, big room star Sandro Silva, hardstyle masters Sub Zero Project, psy trance duo Vini Vici and of course the dynamic Dutch duo W&W. An amazing adventure awaits, so make sure to get your ticket while they are still available! Secure your ticket here.

Image credit: W&W / ALDA