Review: Spitfire Audio – Firewood Piano

By Feron Gilissen 20

Spitfire Audio is one of the world’s most renowned companies for making inspiring sounds and scoring tools for film music & other forms of modern-day music. Creating detailed, sophisticated, and realistic recordings of instruments being played live are what they master. Extending their vast collection of plugins, Spitfire has released a new piano library as a part of its Original series called the Firewood Piano. Down below is our detailed review of the piano.

An American musician, composer, singer & songwriter, and the co-founder of The Lumineers eager to share his multi-instrumental talent with the world by collaborating with Spitfire Audio to create an incredible virtual instrument. The Firewood piano library has its uniqueness due to its cracked bridge which adds a burst of character to the piano. As a result, it’s creating unique resonances giving the piano the warmth and sharpness to fit in every composition. Becoming the latest library in the Originals series of the sound-specializing British music technology company recorded with the same outstanding quality as the Blue-Chip libraries. The piano comes with 5 presets namely the Firewood, Firewood + Pad, Felt, Felt + Pad & Warps. The piano has a softer sound and a less fore-front characteristic tone. If you are looking for piano libraries for writing pop, RnB, or dance music that have a lot of energy, this might not be the best option for you. This library is shaped to fit in emotional pieces or for the purposes of scoring cinematic music.

Price

Firewood piano comes in at an affordable price tag of €29/$29. It is available as an AAX-, AU-, VST2-, AND VST3 compatible plugin supporting Native Instruments ‘NKS’ (Native Kontrol Standard) for Mac and Windows. A total of 7.45 GB filled with vintage characters and timeless sounds will let you collaborate with Jeremiah Fraites at home.

Image Credit: Spitfire Audio