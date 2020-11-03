RÜFÜS DU SOL reveals new album is in the works

By Isidora Janeva 7

RÜFÜS DU SOL has been serving us some valuable content throughout 2020, including episodes on their radio show ‘Rose Ave Radio,’ their Joshua live-film, captivating remixes, and surprise DJ sets. This may not seem like all too much at first glance, but as we’re finding out, this was just the quiet before the storm. The news: the boys are working on a new album, and we can say that there’s excitement in the air. This amazing group was featured on the cover of our first-ever We Rave You digital magazine edition, which makes this album announcement that much more special.

The trio went on to post several tweets, sharing some news with their fans and the music world, with their first tweet mentioning the struggles of the industry caused by the pandemic while also talking about upcoming talent and their playlist titled ‘Headphone Selections.’ They write:

“Been updating this playlist each week for you all over the past 6 months. The idea behind Headphone Selections is to share some of our favorite music and shine a light on emerging talent. The music industry has been hit as hard as any in 2020.”

The album news arrived in the following tweet where RÜFÜS DU SOL casually mention that they’ve been working on a new album every day and finish off by thanking their fans for patiently waiting.

If this playlist is able to connect a couple of fans with artists, then we are happy to be able to play a small role in that. For those asking us each week, yes we are working on a new album. Working on it every day. Thank you for patiently waiting. — RÜFÜS DU SOL (@RufusDuSol) October 31, 2020

We are stoked to hear the news about how the guys have been working hard on their new music. Meanwhile, here’s the link to the Headphone Selection playlist to enjoy a custom pick of weekly updated music, curated by RÜFÜS DU SOL for their patient fans.

Image Credit: Amelia Holowaty Krales