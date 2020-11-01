Skrillex goes live with Ty Dolla $ign during Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Ori Kamhagi 11

‘Bangarang’ producer and dubstep phenomenon Skrillex joins famous American singer/rapper Ty Dolla $ign in a new Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. After collaborating with the multi-instrumentalist rapper Ty Dolla $ign on the song ‘Malokera‘, together with Troyboi, MC Lan, and Ludmilla, Sonny John Moore, aka Skrillex, joins $ign in the NPR Music series – Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. In the 15-minute concert you can witness Skrillex behind the decks enjoying the music while playing live. In addition to ‘Malokera’, Skrillex teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign on ‘Ego Death‘ alongside Kanye West and FKA Twigs, back in July this year. The artists also previously collaborated on Ty Dolla $ign’s single ‘So Am I‘ and the famous track ‘Midnight Hour‘ from last year. Ty Dolla $ign’s third album ‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign‘ was released last week and includes collaborations with the likes of Post Malone, Anderson, .Paak, Thundercat, Young Thug, Future and Nicki Minaj.

The American dubstep producer and 1/2 of Jack Ü – Skrillex, hasn’t stopped working, even though there are no live shows during the COVID-19 crisis, with only few days ago releasing a surprise new track titled ‘Kliptown Empyrean‘. Earler this month, the electronic dance music superstar’s iconic EP ‘Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites‘ turned 10 years old.

Witness Ty Dolla $ign: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert featuring Skrillex below.

Image Credit: Marilyn Hue