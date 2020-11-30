Snoop Dogg releases festive ‘Doggy Dogg Christmas’ track: Listen

In recent Snoop Dogg news, he’s starting the Christmas season early with the release of a brand new track that is sure to be a strong contender for this year’s Christmas number one anthem.

Appropriately titled ‘Doggy Dogg Christmas’, it is a play on the jingle he performed in those catchy Just Eat (a food delivery service) advertisements on television. Taking the melody from the advertisement, he raps about everything Christmas-related, but in true style of course. Gold leaf burgers? Stuffed crust cheese? Sushi delivered by a reindeer? What ever your festive food desires may be, you can bet that he’s rapping about it in this track. Extremely catchy to say the least, trust Snoop Dogg to deliver on the catchiness once again, as he always does.

In other Snoop news, he is set to take to the virtual stage for Tomorrowland’s virtual New Year’s Eve festival on December 31. Under the moniker DJ Snoopadelic, we’re sure to see a set full of hip-hop, rap and electronic blends and we can’t wait to see what he delivers to the Tomorrowland stage! Listen to ‘Doggy Dogg Christmas’ below, and check out more about the Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve event here.

Image credit: Christopher Polk / Getty Images