Spotify tips for artists: How to grow your audience

By Yotam Dov 1

Spotify is a platform that has become very popular over the last decade. It is a platform that allows up-and-coming artists to establish fan bases and make a name for themselves. It is, without a doubt, the best platform for new and aspiring artists, and in this article, we will hope to tell you how you can use Spotify to grow your audience, fanbase, and popularity. It will certainly not be easy, nor will you find any shortcuts in this article. What you will find, however, is a series of tips and suggestions that will assist you, providing you work hard enough to become a famed and recognized artist.

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and nor will your career as a musician; but by working hard and persevering, you can achieve whatever you set out to.

Here are some tips on how you can grow your audience on Spotify.

Promotion and Marketing

As with much in life, the main way for you to receive exposure and build a fanbase is to promote and market your music. Without promotion, you will find getting streams on Spotify nearly impossible. You can promote and market your music all over the internet, though we recommend social media specifically. Social media is a great place for you to build popularity and establish a fanbase. Social media is easily accessible, free, and allows you contact with millions of people in an instant. You may want to consider hiring marketers and a promotional team, however, it can be a bit too much for one person to do.

Contact Playlist Curators

Contacting playlist curators and asking them to feature your music in their playlists is a great way for you to get exposure, although it is a difficult way. Playlist curators receive upward of a thousand messages a day [the successful ones do] from musicians wanting their music to be featured. You must find, firstly, a curator who creates playlists in the genre with which you create music, and secondly, polish your music off until it is perfect and will not be [and cannot be] turned away by a curator. It can be difficult, but if you can get on a playlist, you can achieve fame and fortune.

Create Your Own Playlists

Alternatively, if you are finding it difficult getting into any curator’s playlists, you might want to consider creating your own playlist. If you create your own playlist, you can tailor the playlist around the genre with which you create music and insert your songs into the playlist. You must be intelligent about how you do this, however, as if you just start putting your songs everywhere, people are likely to view this as annoying and will turn off the playlist. Insert your best songs strategically between famous and popular songs.

Support Artists and Content Creators

Supporting other artists and musical content creators is a great way to establish a fanbase. By supporting artists, they will support you. This will then work similar to exchange, in that they will market you to their followers, and you will market them to yours. You then exchange supporters and fans, building both of your fan bases and helping to create more of a name for yourself. It is also a great way to support the musical community and to forge links, and build a network of musicians that one day may come in handy.

Blogs and Videos

Blogs and video blogs have become very popular over the last few years. So much so, some bloggers and vloggers have earned millions of dollars from their pages. A great way for you to receive exposure and gain attention is to ask or pay popular vloggers and bloggers to talk about your music organically so that their followers find out about you and want to learn more about you and the music that you create.

Networking

Networking is a fantastic way to forge friendships and build links. Networking is much more than just networking within the Spotify musical community and supporting artists. You can network with professional musicians, record label employees, and radio DJs. This is a great way to get your name out there, and while it may not necessarily build your plays on Spotify, it will contribute toward you receiving recognition as an artist and building a name for yourself. Networking should be at the forefront of any up-and-coming musician’s mind. Never overlook quite how important networking can be to your career.

With the help of this page, you hopefully now know a few ways that you can build your fanbase and get more views on Spotify. Spotify is a great platform. As a final note, you must have patience. With time, you will get what you desire. If you can dream it, you can do it.