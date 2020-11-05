St. Vincent Teaches MasterClass on Creativity and Songwriting

Annie Erin Clark (born September 28, 1982), better known as St.Vincent is an established American singer and songwriter. She began her music career as a member of the Polyphonic Spree. Her debut album Marry Me (2007) was probably the breakthrough album in her career as a songwriter. She then released an album with David Byrne in 2012 called Love This Giant. Her fourth solo album called St.Vincent won her a Grammy for Best Alternative Album. She was the first solo female performer in years to win a Grammy in that category. Combining in all the knowledge, the Grammy award-winning songwriter shares insights into her music-making process in a newly released MasterClass. Down below is a brief insight into what the course is about and how it can assist you in improving your songwriting.

In this 16-class lesson course, she will walk you through different aspects of how she crafted her St.Vincent persona and her approach to songwriting. Part of the course will feature a step-by-step breakdown of how she made her song “Savior,” from its early demo to the final mix. “All you need are ears and ideas and you can make anything happen,” St.Vincent said in the trailer. In the MasterClass, she also shares with you her performance tips, songwriting tips, studio tips, and gives a look into her creative process so you can use your own creativity to move the direction of any genre towards something new and fresh.

“Annie is one of the most inventive and creative artists of our time,” MasterClass founder and CEO David Rogier said in a statement. In her MasterClass, she gives you an intimate road map of her creative journey, diving into inspiration, writing, recording, live performance, and what it means to be an artist. The handles are being offered to you, the only thing you have to do is grab it and use it. Experience on the highest level for so many years will be in front of you. Take in all the knowledge and let the creativity take you on an amazing journey.

The St. Vincent teaches Creativity and Songwriting’ masterclass is €16.67/month (billed annually) or you can get the annual membership of €200 which provides unlimited access to all classes and new classes as they launch. All MasterClass memberships include access to our mobile and TV apps, high-definition videos, and downloadable class workbooks. Curious to see what St.Vincent has in store for you? Click the button down below to checkout.

Image Credit: Photo by Moses Namkung