Steve Angello: A countdown of his top 10 biggest and most iconic hits

November 22 is a very special day, as we say happy birthday to one of the greatest producers of the electronic scene: Steve Angello. Even before Swedish House Mafia, Steve was a pioneer of the progressive house scene and was making huge waves and creating big hits. Exploding onto the scene in the early 2000s, his name became synonymous with euphoric beats and feel-good anthems. Carrying on that success, his career got bigger and bigger. Although many know him as one of the three members of the iconic Swedish trio, he’s created some of the biggest and best hits solo, and in celebration of his birthday we count down the top ten.

10. Children Of The Wild (feat. Mako)

Released in 2016 as part of the ‘Wild Youth’ album, ‘Children Of The Wild’ is an emotive, powerful track. With tens of millions of streaming numbers, it was one of the biggest performing singles from the album. Featuring Mako, it remains to be one of his biggest tracks and is known as a timeless classic.

9. SLVR (w/ Matisse & Sadko)

This thumping house track is one where we see Steve Angello’s energetic side. Also marking his imprint Size Record’s 100th release, ‘SLVR’ saw him team up with Russian duo Matisse & Sadko to bring the fans pure, pulsating house goodness.

8. Knas

One of his older tracks, ‘Knas’ which was released in 2010 sparked some very popular remixes, including the Brohug remix which has just as many streaming numbers as the original. With lots of BBC Radio 1 airtime, it become labelled as an old electronic essential, and its no surprise as to why.

7. Lights (feat. Third Party)

One of the most iconic collaborations ever, ‘Lights’ saw Steve team up with Third Party. With nothing but electric beats, this is exactly what the golden age of electronic music sounded like, and its always a delight to listen to. If you need a happiness boost, this is the track to put on.

6. Wasted Love (feat. Dougy Mandagi)

Also taken from the ‘Wild Youth’ album, ‘Wasted Love’ saw Steve team up with Dougy Mandagi. The track filled with iconic vocals from The Temper Trap lead singer helped boost its popularity, and it became the lead single from ‘Wild Youth’. Earning the ‘hottest record in the world’ stamp of approval from Zane Lowe of BBC Radio 1, the critical reception was overwhelmingly positive.

5. Nothing Scares Me Anymore (feat. Sam Martin)

One of the more recent ones from this list taken from the latest album ‘Human’ released in 2018, this one was at its best when played at the likes of Tomorrowland. Soaring to success because of its powerful vocals and earth-shattering drop, its one of the best tracks on ‘Human’, no doubt.

4. Remember (feat. The Presets)

An absolute tearjerker, ‘Remember’ was most notably used in the comeback sets of Swedish House Mafia with emotional backdrop videos of the group at their prime. Emoting a somewhat nostalgic feeling, this track makes you look back upon happy memories (and sad memories) in your life. The emotive vocals do well to set up the track for the drop, which is powerful yet not overpowering. Overall, this one is a gem.

3. Payback (w/ Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman)

We all know this one. A festival anthem for the ages, when Steve plays it he usually mixes in the track ‘Innerbloom’, which made for an iconic mix that is loved by fans all over the world. A pure progressive house staple, it makes you want to throw your hands up in the air and dance like no one is watching.

2. Leave The World Behind (w/ Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, Laidback Luke ft. Deborah Cox)

A monster collaboration, this was Swedish House Mafia before Swedish House Mafia. With a sprinkle of Laidback Luke and vocals from Deborah Cox, everyone will agree that this Axtone released track deserves the spot it has on this list. One of the pioneering tracks of electronic music, this is a collaboration like no other.

1. Show Me Love (w/ Laidback Luke ft. Robin S.)

To no ones surprise, ‘Show Me Love’ takes the number one spot for the most iconic Steve Angello track to ever be released. All the way back 11 years ago, the scene was to never be the same when this came into everyone’s lives. A great take on the original Robin S. track from 1993, this spiced it up and gave it the popularity it has today.

(Commercial Bonus) Baby When The Light (w/ David Guetta ft. Cozi)

We have to give this one a special mention too. Seeing two heavyweights team up in this capacity is rare, and the result was one of the most epic tracks of our lifetime. Can you imagine what a Steve Angello and David Guetta track would sound like in 2020?

Do you agree with our list? What tracks would you put in here? Let us know in the comments, and once again happy birthday to Steve Angello!

Image credit: Rukes