Sunburn Festival 2020 will happen with Covid-19 safety protocols

By Samantha Reis 24

Most ravers have already packed their boots this year, but there is good news coming, especially for Indian festival-goers. Percept Live, the creators of Sunburn Festival, have announced the 14th edition of the event. In the light of the present panorama, this is, without a doubt, the most eagerly awaited Sunburn Festival.

Due to the current pandemic, music festivals and large-scale events got cancelled. In India, unlock procedures have been initiated and ground events and cultural activities are reemerging. Unlock 5 protocol has already permitted many economic activities to revive across the county as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued fresh guidelines in October. Academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and political events are now returning to the daily lives of Indians. Given the popularity of Sunburn amongst the millennial fan base across the country and the many requests received online to hold the Sunburn Festival in Goa, Percept Live have embarked on taking a big step in this direction with the announcement of the annual festival in Vagator. Karan Singh, COO, said:

‘Covid-19 has literally put the pause on life. In India, we have witnessed stringent lockdown measures since March 2020. An unprecedented 7 months of staying in and staying safe. With the Unlock procedures initiated and specially Unlock 5 permitting ground events, we figured it’s time to restart lives, (…) Time to live again, and most importantly ‘Live, Love, Dance again.’ Sunburn Goa 2020 will be a Limited Capacity, super safe event following global best practices and all applicable guidelines. Fan Safety is our top priority,”

The three-day-long music and dance event will showcase on 27, 28, 29 December 2020 and will have a limited capacity to follow social distancing measures, applicable Covid-19 Government and WHO Protocols. To guarantee social distancing the organization will create PODs and designated areas across the venue, as seen in other countries. These PODs and designated zones will see families or groups of friends socialize with one another only within the confines of their respective areas but with no one else outside their structure. Besides that, all guests will have to mandatorily present an Aarogya Setu app for scanning to gain entry into the festival venue.

Other already common measures will be addressed: all fans have to wear face masks during the entire course of the festival, and provisions will be made for regular thermal scanning, hand wash, and sanitizers for guests across the Festival ground in Vagator. Check Sunburn Goa 2020 festival layout and safety protocols here.

If you live in India, you must be excited, if you were planning to visit the country in December, you now have one more reason, if unfortunately, you can’t travel, don’t be disappointed. You will be able to enjoy the foot-tapping music, the vibrant visuals, and the breathtaking LED effects into the comfort and safety of your home. The event will be live-streamed across the Sunburn social media including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Presenting Sunburn Goa 2020 in a completely new avatar. A new beginning. Join us for great music & beautiful vibes at Vagator, Goa, on the 27th, 28th and 29th of Dec 2020.

Sunburn Goa 2020 Protocols – https://t.co/SEja01z29u#SunburnGoa2020 #TheShowMustGOAOn pic.twitter.com/Eh6UZhK1se — Sunburn Festival (@SunburnFestival) November 1, 2020

Image Credit: Sunburn (via Facebook)