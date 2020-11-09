Tiësto drops remix of ‘track of 2020’ contender, Joel Corry’s ‘Head & Heart’: Listen

By Jake Gable 31

Every year, a certain track surges to unrivalled popularity, and in 2020, Tiësto has just remixed that exact record! Following on from a summer of ‘Cola’ in 2017 when CamelPhat took the industry by storm, and the 2018 heatwave which saw ravers around the world ‘Losing It’ to Fisher‘s tech-house anthem, last year saw MEDUZA breakthrough with their gigantic whopper ‘Piece Of Your Heart’. Now, in this most emotionally mixed of years, 2020 has been given a glimmer of hope by the official ‘Head & Heart’ remix from none other than EDM royalty, Tiësto. The original, which soundtracked the summer, spending 6 consecutive weeks at number #1 in the UK Official Singles Chart, was the result of a dynamic collaboration between hugely popular vocalist and song-writer MNEK, and the dance music industry’s brightest new star, Joel Corry. Surging past more than half a BILLION streams thanks to track like ‘Sorry‘ and ‘Lonely’, the British artist has now amassed almost 300 million streams on Spotify alone on ‘Head & Heart’ thanks to a sumptuous melody and floor-ready bass-line.



Taking things into his own hands, former-trance superstar Tiësto adds a slick big-room/pop crossover touch to the rework, with his remix following recent ‘Head & Heart’ remixes from the likes of Timmy Trumpet, Jack Back (aka David Guetta), and many more. The GRAMMY-winning Musical Freedom maestro, who has long been regarded as the Godfather of modern dance music, has enjoyed another huge year thanks to tracks like ‘The Business’, but will have been disappointed to see his ranking in the DJ Mag Top 100 vote slip to number #16 on Saturday evening. Despite this, if there’s anyone we’re backing to climb the poll once more and rise like a phoenix from the ashes, it’s Tiësto! With a whopping 2021 ahead, you can catch a glimpse of the Dutch legend’s future-sound now by checking out his official Joel Corry remix below!

Image Credit: Tiësto (via Facebook)