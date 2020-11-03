Tiësto’s remix of Jubël’s ‘Dancing In The Moonlight’ is a vibe: Listen

By Nina Ntou 63

Tiësto and Jubël revive a classic song! The Swedish duo Jubël remixed the song ‘Dancing in the Moonlight‘ , featuring vocals by NEIMY in 2018 , which became quite well-know hit all across the world. The song was originally recorded in 1970 by Boffalongo and mostly became a hit when covered and released as a single by the French-American rock group King Harvest.

Tijs Michiel Verwest, the full name of Tiësto, is surely a global DJ that has worked on many projects in his active years. His 2000 remix of Delerium’s “Silence” (featuring Sarah McLachlan) gained the attention of quite bigger audiences. In 2013, DJ Mag readers had voted him as the “best DJ of the last 20 years” and he was voted “the Greatest DJ of All Time” by Mix magazine as well. Not to mention that he is considered the “Godfather of EDM” by many.

Recently he released ‘The Business‘ sharing his excitment about this fresh start with the amazing team at Atlantic, but we can’t forget an old yet epic tune ‘Traffic‘ , the legendary track loved by fans worldwide. He has proved that he always delivers great tracks , as well as remixes. This latest work has added the chill vibe we needed at Jubël’s rework. Listen and enjoy below the great and fresh remix!

Image Credit: Ramona Rosales