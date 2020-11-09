Timmy Trumpet debut album ‘MAD WORLD’ is on the way

Ori Kamhagi

The Australian producer Timmy Trumpet recently announced he is releasing a debut album – MAD WORLD on December 4th, with the cover made of fans pictures from all over the world.

Although 2020 isn’t the greatest year for the majority of the world, the 38 years old Australian producer managed to accomplish quite a lot in the past year. From streaming live performances to fans from all over the world as well as releasing banger new tracks, including ‘The Prayer‘ with KSHMR & Zafrir, ‘The King‘ with Vitas, ‘Project X‘ with Sub Zero Project, ‘Thunder‘ with Vini Vici, and ‘Child Of The Devil‘ with Jebroer & Dr. Phunk, Timmy Trumpet announcing yet another accomplishment. His debut album ‘MAD WORLD’ is set to be released in the begging of next month. Trumpet took to Twitter his announcement and wrote:

“MAD WORLD 04.12.20. Words can’t explain how honoured I am to have so many of you on the cover of my debut album”

Following his debut album release announcement, Trumpet scored the 10th place on the DJ MAG TOP 100 DJs poll and celebrated it with saying his graduate to his fans and followers, promising to them he is just getting started.

TOP 10!! 🤯 You guys are FKN incredible. To anyone who’s ever supported me… THANK YOU. We’re just getting started fam 🎺🔥 pic.twitter.com/tv9ELOagHG — Timmy Trumpet (@TimmyTrumpet) November 7, 2020

